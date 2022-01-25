A reckoner of big issues to watch out for in the next Union budget

Tax reforms: There is little scope for change in direct tax rates. Corporate tax rates were lowered only recently and income tax rates are actually quite moderate. Where reform is really needed is the goods and services tax (GST). This was widely hailed as having the potential to increase the share of taxes in GDP. It has not done so and experts agree on the need for a basic structural change. There are far too many exemptions and rate slabs. Potentially important items such as real estate, electricity, petroleum products and alcohol remain uncovered. These changes can only be made by the GST Council, but the finance minister could use the budget to take the House into confidence by indicating the specific reforms the Centre would like to take up in the next GST meeting. A broad endorsement in Parliament with all parties participating would strengthen her hands in the GST Council.