Absence of covid cess, no increase in income tax slabs come as a huge relief

Further, relief has been provided by proposing that advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after the declaration or payment of dividend. The FM has continued on her commitment of earlier years of making the life of a taxpayer easy and focus on efficiency and transparency in tax administration and tax laws. There are several measures that are steps in the right direction. One, no tax return filing requirement for senior citizens (who are 75 years and above and are Indian residents and whose income comprises of pension only apart from interest received from the bank in which the pension is received). Two, pre-filled tax returns setting out capital gains from listed securities, interest income from banks and post office, dividend income in addition to salary income and TDS details for all taxpayers. Three, extension of the time period to 31 March 2022 for availing loan to get additional tax deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh on interest for first-time home buyers.