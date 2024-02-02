Achieved: the impossible trinity of growth, prudence and investment
This achievement is one of the reasons why the Indian market trades at a premium to its peers
The finance minister presented a vote on account highlighting the government’s achievements in the last five years and laid the foundation for the budget post-election. The priorities for the government visible from the past budgets are infrastructure, investment, inclusive growth and fiscal prudence. The government, barring the covid shock, has achieved the impossible trinity of growth, prudence and investment.