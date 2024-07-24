Balancing fiscal prudence while strengthening drivers for a self-reliant economy
Summary
- From energy security to strengthening the tribunals in the country, the approach has been holistic in crafting the budget.
Budget 2024 was in line with the vision of building a self-reliant Bharat, focussing on the critical drivers that can propel the country to its next level of growth. The focus has been to keep the fundamentals strong, catalyse the pockets of opportunity, and not deflect from the fiscal glide path. Emphasising its efforts towards the nine priorities announced, the government has tried to build a growth road map through better collaboration, ease of doing business, and employment generation. From energy security to strengthening the tribunals in the country, the approach has been holistic in crafting the budget.