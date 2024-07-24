Fuelling rural development

The idea of a digital land registry that will have details of farmers and their land can help in formalising land data and provide more authentic information for assessing networth and providing access to finance. I feel one can create an Aadhaar kind of identity for land ownership as well. It also plans to release new varieties of high-yielding crops and encourage natural farming. All of these are focussed on aiding farmers to make the most of the land they own. Measures taken towards the agriculture sector directly impact the earnings of rural India. This, in turn, can boost consumption. The introduction of a National Cooperation Policy to fast-track the growth of the rural economy will also act as an enabler to boost the rural economy.