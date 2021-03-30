Board evaluations mustn’t just be tick-the-box exercises

The rigour of the evaluation process is reflected in a firm’s annual report. For example, Marico mentions that it was facilitated by the board’s chairman, supported by the chairperson of its nomination and remuneration committee. The feedback was shared individually with each director. The focus areas identified for improvement in the previous year and actions taken are reported, as well as those identified for the coming year. Another good example is Cipla, which reports that the suggestions of directors increased overall board effectiveness, improved succession planning, and optimized the strengths of individual directors through training. Many other companies, however, merely report that an evaluation was carried out in accordance with requirements, suggesting that it was done as a tick-the-boxes exercise. Quite a few are silent on the matter, which raises the question of whether it was done at all.