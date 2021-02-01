Budget 2021: A blueprint for sustained growth

Note that the Agri Infra cess on petrol and diesel is price neutral for consumers, being a replacement of a tax with a cess and not an additional charge, and hence will not add to inflation. However, the higher spends entail a borrowing programme higher than expected. This will need to be managed, since the support from banks will likely be lower in FY22, with expected increase in credit demand. RBI will need to lend support to manage any undue rise in bond yields and significant market disruptions, although it too will be constrained with the need to gradually drain liquidity over the next year. As is always the case, implementing the multiple and complex budget proposals will be crucial for translating the fiscal levels to sustained growth and will need coordinated policy response between the Centre and state governments.