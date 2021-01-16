Budget 2021: 'Annuities from insurance companies should be tax free'

1) Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provides for tax deduction of up to ₹1,50,000 on various investments such as insurance policies, PPF, principal amount paid towards home loan, ELSS, NSC, NPS amongst others. With so many investment options available, this section is too low and too cluttered. Our recommendation would be to either keep a separate deduction section for insurance policies or there should be an increase in the limit under Section 80C. This would allow customers to consider insurance not just as a tax-saving tool, but as a long-term means of fulfilling their financial goals.