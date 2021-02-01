Budget 2021: 'Debt investors should go for schemes with 2 to 4 year maturity'

Amidst the unprecedented economy disruption caused by the Pandemic, Finance Minister has delivered a growth-oriented budget specifically targeted towards the sectors like health, infrastructure, and the financials. While it will be a medium term positive, it has also resulted in a substantially higher fiscal deficit for FY21 / FY22 at 9.5% / 6.8% respectively with a fiscal gliding path to 4.5% by FY26. Quality of the fiscal deficit is better with higher spend towards the capex and with part of the food-subsidy taken on its own balance sheet. Total Revenue is budgeted to grow by 23% & the total Expenditure is kept nearly unchanged in FY22 as compared with Revised Estimates of FY21. Nominal GDP projection for FY22 is pegged at 14.4% which looks conservative and achievable.

