Budget 2021: 'Debt investors should go for schemes with 2 to 4 year maturity'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'For the debt market participants, another record year of ~ ₹12 lakh crore of Central Govt’s gross borrowing in FY22 and an additional ₹80,000 crore in rest of FY21 is a negative surprise.'
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
By Vikas Garg
By Vikas Garg
Amidst the unprecedented economy disruption caused by the Pandemic, Finance Minister has delivered a growth-oriented budget specifically targeted towards the sectors like health, infrastructure, and the financials. While it will be a medium term positive, it has also resulted in a substantially higher fiscal deficit for FY21 / FY22 at 9.5% / 6.8% respectively with a fiscal gliding path to 4.5% by FY26. Quality of the fiscal deficit is better with higher spend towards the capex and with part of the food-subsidy taken on its own balance sheet. Total Revenue is budgeted to grow by 23% & the total Expenditure is kept nearly unchanged in FY22 as compared with Revised Estimates of FY21. Nominal GDP projection for FY22 is pegged at 14.4% which looks conservative and achievable.
Amidst the unprecedented economy disruption caused by the Pandemic, Finance Minister has delivered a growth-oriented budget specifically targeted towards the sectors like health, infrastructure, and the financials. While it will be a medium term positive, it has also resulted in a substantially higher fiscal deficit for FY21 / FY22 at 9.5% / 6.8% respectively with a fiscal gliding path to 4.5% by FY26. Quality of the fiscal deficit is better with higher spend towards the capex and with part of the food-subsidy taken on its own balance sheet. Total Revenue is budgeted to grow by 23% & the total Expenditure is kept nearly unchanged in FY22 as compared with Revised Estimates of FY21. Nominal GDP projection for FY22 is pegged at 14.4% which looks conservative and achievable.
For the debt market participants, another record year of ~ ₹12 lakh crore of Central Govt’s gross borrowing in FY22 and an additional ₹80,000 crore in rest of FY21 is a negative surprise. FY21 record high G-Sec borrowings were largely supported by RBI’s interventions in various ways and FY22 would also require a continued support from RBI especially as the credit growth picks up. Any amiss on RBI’s part can harden the interest rates in FY22 which can be counter-productive in supporting the nascent economic growth. We advise the debt investors to look into the schemes having investments largely into 2 to 4 year maturity as of now and wait for RBI’s OMO guidance before looking at the longer tenor maturity.
(The author is the Head – Fixed Income , Invesco Mutual Fund. Views expressed are his own.)