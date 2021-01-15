Budget 2021: 'Government could incentivize household savings through tax breaks'

The government and RBI have been continuously monitoring the impact of the Covid pandemic on the economy and have taken several steps to support the economy in a timely manner. Given the unprecedented times, we think the 2021 Union Budget will be an important one. We expect it to focus on the fiscal front, which is needed to stimulate growth and recovery as the demand recovery remain fragile.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

States have a significant share in the infrastructure activity and are facing high fiscal deficits. Since infrastructure development has a multiplier effect on the economy and fosters broad based growth, this area should remain a top priority for the government. Hence, we believe the focus of the government will be inclined towards infrastructure development for quicker economic turnaround and achieve more balanced and sustainable economic growth. We are therefore positive on the economy facing sectors.

Another critical area for the economy is the domestic manufacturing space as incentives will be needed from the government with more emphasis on self-reliance and job creation. For this the government also needs to set up favorable manufacturing and digital ecosystem. This will encourage domestic businesses to operate, spur private spending and also attract foreign companies to set up base in India.

While the government has introduced measures to address the supply side issues in the agriculture sector, we believe more incentives are required to promote investment in the modern farm technologies and infrastructure including warehousing and logistics. The budget should increase allocations to strengthen the healthcare space. Further, given the growth challenges in the MSME sector and its cascading impact on the economy, the government will need to restrict the deteriorating credit environment and take measures to address the slowdown in the export market.

Overall, we expect the Union Budget 2021 to strike a fine balance between spending and revenue receipts, while ensuring fiscal prudence from a medium-term perspective. In this context, faster execution of the ongoing disinvestment program and monetization of assets can help increase cashflows to the government. Government could incentivize household savings through tax breaks, which can be channelized for infrastructure development.

(The author is the Chief Investment Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited. Views as expressed by the author.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via