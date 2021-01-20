Budget 2021: 'Govt needs to make NPS fair for all subscriber categories'

The withdrawals from Tier I are tax-free up to 60% and the balance 40% has to be used for buying an annuity. But there is no clear cut provision in the Income Tax Act about how withdrawals from Tier II account should be taxed. Since these are not the mutual fund products, for which there exist exact rules, there is confusion about taxation of Tier II withdrawals. There is no clarity as to whether the same can be treated as an equity product and thus entitled to concessional rate of taxes in case the subscriber has opted for 75% or more equity component. Complete clarity will go a long way in clearing the clouds around tier II account taxation. The government should immediately bring in clarity about taxation of withdrawals from Tier II account of NPS. Some expert opine that the full value should be taxed which my opinion is absurd but then clear cut provisions will help us bring in clarify about it.