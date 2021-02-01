Budget 2021: 'Insurance industry to go back to pre-covid growth level of 15%'

The Finance Minister has delivered an unprecedented budget in an unprecedented year. The entire focus seems to be on spurring growth and opening up various sectors of the economy to make India truly Atmanirbhar and at the same time provide enough incentives to attract private and foreign investments. Increase in health care spends, new scheme for health care with outlay of ₹64,000 crore over the next 6 years and ₹35,000 crore set aside for vaccination program, investments in primary, secondary and tertiary health care and wellness center will all go a long way in delivering better health care services to both urban and rural India. The pandemic has, more than ever before, shown the need for quality healthcare at affordable prices.

Capital and Infrastructure spends have seen a quantum jump with an allocation of ₹5.8 lakh crore, Investments in expanding the National Highways and in railway infrastructure with an allocation of ₹1.18 lakh crorer, will provide a fillip to employment and help drive demand for various commodities related to construction. During the current fiscal the government has already spent substantial amounts to provide support to various sections of the economy. The fiscal deficit estimates of 9.5% for FY 21 and target 6.8% for FY 22, while higher than normal, is absolutely required to get growth back from negative growth due to COVID. The fact that a road map has already been laid down for reducing this deficit over the next few years shows the government is aware of the need for good fiscal balance. The good news is that most of this spend is going for Capital Expenditure which will help achieve the desired growth rate of 11% real GDP growth for FY 22.

Landmark announcements include disinvestments in many PSUs, 2 PSU Banks and 1 General Insurance company, setting up an ARC for managing the stress assets in the economy, vehicle scrapping policies, tax reforms, FDI In Insurance going upto 74%, FINTECH hub in Gift City, LIC IPO to be completed etc clearly show the intent of the Government in making India self-reliant and globally competitive.

The fact that no new taxes, surcharges etc have been levied means there is nothing in the budget to hurt the sentiments of investors and tax payers. The markets seem to have recognized this and responded positively. For the Insurance industry there are a lot of positives, Health care spends, Vehicle scrapping, spending on Capex should all help Industry go back to 15% Growth as seen during the pre-covid times and increase insurance penetration and density.

This is truly a historic budget at a crucial time in our history. The government has done all it can, the fuel tank is full. It is now time for jump starting various sectors and drive execution to speed up the much needed V-shaped recovery.

(The author is the MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company. Views expressed are his own.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via