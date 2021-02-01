Budget 2021: 'Insurance industry to go back to pre-covid growth level of 15%'

Capital and Infrastructure spends have seen a quantum jump with an allocation of ₹5.8 lakh crore, Investments in expanding the National Highways and in railway infrastructure with an allocation of ₹1.18 lakh crorer, will provide a fillip to employment and help drive demand for various commodities related to construction. During the current fiscal the government has already spent substantial amounts to provide support to various sections of the economy. The fiscal deficit estimates of 9.5% for FY 21 and target 6.8% for FY 22, while higher than normal, is absolutely required to get growth back from negative growth due to COVID. The fact that a road map has already been laid down for reducing this deficit over the next few years shows the government is aware of the need for good fiscal balance. The good news is that most of this spend is going for Capital Expenditure which will help achieve the desired growth rate of 11% real GDP growth for FY 22.