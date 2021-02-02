Budget 2021 offers a blueprint for sustained growth

Following on with the measures to incentivize credit offtake, which have been a key pillar of the post-pandemic stimulus measures, the budget proposes asset reconstruction and management companies to take over existing stressed loans of public sector banks and then sell them to potential investors. While details of the structure and capitalization of these companies are awaited, and several thorny issues, such as valuations of the assets to be transferred, are awaited, this can potentially help to clean up bank books and increase credit offtake from a significant share of the banking sector. The budgeted allocation of ₹20,000 crore for PSB recapitalization will also help.