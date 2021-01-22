Budget 2021: 'Raise limit for senior citizens interest income to 1 lakh'

In Direct taxes, the fact that a new tax regime has been introduced last year means that not many changes can be expected now. Even then key expectations include allow indexation while calculating LTCG on equity shares/equity MFs and/or allow set off of STT against the tax liability thereon, raise mediclaim insurance premium limit, reduce LTCG period to 1 year for Debt mutual funds, exempt dividend income in the hand of recipient to the extent of ₹2-3 lakh p.a., allow deduction for investment in Infra/Covid bonds, remove tax arbitrage between mutual funds and insurance in terms of switching, STT and capital gains, clarifying tax aspects on F&O trades, raise ₹50,000 limit for senior citizens interest income to ₹1 lakh under Sec 80TTB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}