Budget 2021: Suggestions on taxation of capital gains

So as of today investments in listed securities and equity schemes become long term after twelve months but for land and building you have to hold them for 24 months. For an asset like land and building which is normally bought with an intention to hold for longer period but certainly not 24 months,the requirement of 24 months prescribed seems illogical to me. Against this requirement of 24 months for land and building the holding period requirement relatively liquid assets like debts schemes, bonds, gold, gold ETF, gold funds etc. is still 36 months which on the face of it looks irrational. In my opinion the lower holding period requirement of 24 months for non financial asset like land and building gives impetus to speculation in these assets instead of channeling genuine and long term investment in real estate sector. The holding period provisions for other financial products like bonds, debts funds, gold ETF etc. should be brought down to if not 12 months then at least to 24 months. At the same time the holding period requirement for all non financial assets should be raised to if not 60 months then at least to 36 months to make the holding period requirement rational and reasonable based on the nature of the capital asset.

