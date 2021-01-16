Budget 2021: Switching to the new tax regime

The silver lining is that the individuals have an option to choose from between the existing tax regime or the previous one. There is no mandatory policy executed and the individuals can choose the structure that fits their bill. However, the choice should be post thinking through as the option is between availing the benefits of tax exemptions and deductions (existing tax regime) versus low income tax slabs with no exemptions and deductions (new regime). There are no applied conditions and exceptions and the choice is purely on the individual. The decision should be made taking into consideration both the pros and cons of both the tax regimes and the impact that they will have on the individual financial strategy and planning. All we can hope is this year’s Budget to be beneficial for the common man as well so that there is no financial stress and meanwhile the losses due to the pandemic can also be covered.