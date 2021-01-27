Budget 2021: 'Tax payers hope no new tax as Covid Cess is introduced'

Expectations of big bang reforms are building up but they have only a sentimental effect on markets as the reforms would take few quarters or even years to realise the intended benefit to the economy. Job creation, improvement in healthcare and its delivery, health insurance, credit flow and growth of MSME sector, pushing rural and urban consumption, specific push to affected sectors like travel, hospitality, big retail and housing, and the continuing focus on disinvestments in Navratna’s can be expected. Increased outlays on infrastructure spending such as roads, ports and railways would also help economic revival and steps to push such sector could be expected. As every year, there is an expectation of removal of LTCG tax on equity and tax on dividend income which could boost the capital markets. Individuals are hoping that no new tax is introduced such as Coronavirus Cess. In line with global trends, however, one could see an introduction of such a Cess, especially for the higher brackets of income.

