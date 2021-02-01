Budget 2021: When offense is the best form of defense

While all of the above are seemingly positives, the increased spending over inflows means an increased fiscal deficit. While headline numbers do convey a material hike in fiscal deficit (3.5% projected in budgeted estimates for FY21 when FM presented last February, has moved up 9.5%), and then a fall to 6.8% for FY22. However, some nuances of government accounting suggest a transparent disclosure, which may actually get plaudits from rating agencies. Over the last few years, there was significant borrowings in government entities like NHAI, FCI etc. which were kept out of purview of government budgets. With food subsidies ballooning in FY21 due to Covid-19 (total subsidy for FY21 is ₹6.5 lakh crore of which food subsidy alone is ₹4.2 lakh crore), the government finally merged these borrowings and guarantees of these entities into its own books. In a year where all major economies will see a spike in deficits, one would believe that rating agencies will be more focused on the trajectory going forward. On a like-to-like basis, it does appear that deficit is higher than street estimates by about half a percent. Interest rates rose a bit, factoring in the increased market borrowing.