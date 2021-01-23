Budget 2021: Why a separate section for home loan deduction is needed?

Moreover, due to rampant delays in completion of projects,the borrower has to start servicing the home loan through regular EMI even though the possession has not yet been handed over to him. So I urge the government to allow deduction for repayment of home loan even in cases where the possession is not given by the stipulated time. Similar, presently,deduction for interest paid during construction, is allowed in five equal installments beginning from the year in which construction is completed, within the overall limit of two lakh for self-occupied property. I urge the finance minister to allow deduction of the 1/5 amortisation over and above the two lakh deduction looking at the amount of interest which a home loan borrower has to pay.

