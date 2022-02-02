Budget 2022: An attempt to boost compliance

The window provided to file updated returns is like extended timelines for filing belated and revised returns. This move will allow taxpayers a chance to rectify certain errors, omissions or mistakes in estimating the income at the time of filing the original return by filing updated returns within two years from the end of the assessment year. However, the pitfall is that the taxpayer pays an additional 25-50% of the aggregate of tax and interest on the additional income declared in the updated return over and such base taxes. This could mean an effective tax of nearly 65 percent for cases falling in the highest tax and surcharge bracket. Interest consequences would be additional.