Private consumption expenditure and demand: Please ma’am, we need some more

The budget also has a few other initiatives on the supply side (adding 80L houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and investing in cheaper rural broadband access etc.) which will have a secondary positive impact on consumption demand, but the real story remains to be the immediate distress, that hasn’t been addressed directly. No doubt, the budget does well on outlining medium to long term initiatives, but equally, it falls short in providing immediate impetus to consumption. We expect essential category (F&B, health) spending to continue growing as seen in the last 2-3 quarters, but recovery in discretionary spends will be erratic and sluggish, based on relief from Covid-19. Importantly, we will see a ‘missing middle’ in the growth – across categories, premium and value segments will see higher growth than the mainstream SKUs and offerings as high-income households continue to spend, and also up-trade, while the majority of the population down trades within categories, or curtails spending on discretionary categories.