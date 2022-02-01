First things first. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech was all of 9,701 words. This was around 43% shorter than the 17,031 words long speech she delivered last February. And it was 54% shorter than the 20,931 words long speech she delivered in February 2020.

The shortness of the budget speech notwithstanding here’s a one-stop shop for what the Narendra Modi government’s tenth budget had to offer.

What changes have been proposed on the personal tax front?

The minimum taxable income continues to remain the same and so do the basic tax slabs. Nonetheless, the government proposes to tax gains made from the transfer of any virtual digital asset at the rate of 30%. This basically means that capital gains made while selling cryptos will now be taxed at 30%. Also, if a capital loss is suffered when selling crypto that loss cannot be set off against any other income. The government also plans to allow tax filers to file an updated return in case they “have committed omissions or mistakes in correctly estimating their income for tax payment". This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

Any goodies for the middle class?

It was widely being speculated that in order to encourage home-ownership the government might increase the tax deduction available on the interest that is paid on a home loan, from the current ₹200,000. But that hasn’t happened. Nonetheless, employees of state governments will be pleased. As of now, the central government contributes 14% of the salary of its employees to the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-I. This is allowed as a deduction when calculating the taxable income. When it comes to state government employees, such deduction is allowed only to the extent of 10% of salary. The budget has proposed to increase this to 14% even in the case of state government employees. Other than this, there wasn’t much for the salaried middle class in this budget.

Where’s the fiscal deficit headed?

The revised fiscal deficit for 2021-22, the current financial year, is expected to be at ₹15.91 trillion or 6.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP). It was budgeted to be at 6.8% of the GDP. Fiscal deficit is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends during a given year expressed as a percentage of the GDP or the size of the economy.

The interesting thing is that the revised fiscal deficit is only marginally higher than the budgeted one, despite the government’s expenditure for the year being revised to ₹37.70 trillion which is around 8.2% higher than the budgeted ₹34.83 trillion. This has happened on the back of a surge in tax collections.

How big is the surge in tax collections?

The revised gross tax revenue for 2021-22 is expected to be at ₹25.16 trillion against the budgeted ₹22.17 trillion, a jump of 13.5%. Gross tax revenue is the total tax that the central government earns through different kinds of taxes like personal income tax, corporate income tax, goods and services tax, union excise duties and more. A portion of these taxes is shared with the state governments and what remains is the net tax revenue of the central government. The revised net tax revenue for 2021-22 is at ₹17.65 trillion against the budgeted ₹15.45 trillion. This increase has helped maintain the fiscal deficit at 6.9% of the GDP despite the higher expenditure.

How are numbers for next year looking?

The collections of corporate income tax, personal income tax and goods and services have jumped considerably this year. This jump is expected to continue next year as well, with the government budgeting to earn a total gross tax revenue of ₹27.58 trillion, which is 9.6% more. This seems like a reasonable assumption given that the government expects the economy to grow by 11.1% next year in nominal terms, not adjusted for inflation. Due to this jump in tax revenues, the fiscal deficit for the next year is expected to come down to 6.4% of the GDP. Also, the government has planned to increase the capital expenditure in 2022-23 to ₹7.50 trillion against ₹6.03 trillion this year, a jump of around a fourth. This increase should help in creation of physical and other assets which will be beneficial in the years to come.

What about disinvestment of public sector enterprises?

When the budget was presented in last February, the government had hoped to earn ₹1.75 trillion through the disinvestment of its stake in public sector enterprises. In the current budget, the revised estimates suggest that the government hopes to earn ₹78,000 crore. Between April and December 2021, the government had earned just ₹9,364 crore from disinvestment. With no big disinvestment on the cards, the only conclusion one can draw is that the disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India is schedule to happen before March. The finance minister Sitharaman did say in her speech that “the public issue of the LIC is expected shortly." For 2022-23, disinvestment is expected to ₹65,000 crore, around 17% lower than this year.

Any other measures that the government is planning?

During the course of the next financial year, 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, across both rural and urban India. The government has allocated ₹48,000 crore for this purpose. In the current financial year, the government plans to spend ₹47,390 crore in total under the scheme, a significant jump from the budgeted ₹27,500 crore. This is a good move given that construction of housing has a multiplier effect on the economy, with everything from cement demand to labour demand being positively impacted.

Any futuristic ideas in the budget?

The government plans the use of ‘Kisan Drones’ to be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients. Further, the government plans efficient use of land resources by encouraging state governments to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of records. Over and above this, the government is also looking to raise money through the issuance of sovereign green bonds to fund green infrastructure. The money thus raised “will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy". The government also plans to open up defence R&D for industry, startups and academia with 25% of defence R&D budget being earmarked for them.

What is the government planning to do to address the K-shaped recovery?

Different sections of the society have been impacted differently in the aftermath of the covid pandemic. This is referred to as a K-shaped recovery. It can be seen in the fact that the demand for work from households under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from April 2021 to January 2022 has been just 8% lower this year than between April 2020 and January 2021. It is 39% higher than during the same period in 2019-20. This tells us clearly that rural distress continues to remain high. The government had allocated ₹73,000 crore towards MGNREGS this year. This has been increased to ₹98,000 crore in the revised estimate. The allocation for the next year continues to be at ₹73,000 crore. Hopefully, if the demand for work under MGNREGS continues to remain high, the government will increase the allocation.

What did the budget miss out on?

The government should have looked at putting more money in the hands of the people. Adjusted for inflation, the private consumption expenditure in 2021-22 is expected to be at 97% of where it was in 2019-20. Also, as mentioned earlier, sections of the economy continue to struggle. There had been some talk of an urban version of MGNREGS being introduced. But nothing of that sort has been proposed. Also, with the tax revenues surging, the government could have possibly looked at cutting the high excise duty on petrol and diesel and in the process, indirectly putting more money in the hands of people. Of course, this isn’t contingent on the annual budget and can be done at any point of time.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

