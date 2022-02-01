Budget 2022: The 10 most important things you need to know

The collections of corporate income tax, personal income tax and goods and services have jumped considerably this year. This jump is expected to continue next year as well, with the government budgeting to earn a total gross tax revenue of ₹27.58 trillion, which is 9.6% more. This seems like a reasonable assumption given that the government expects the economy to grow by 11.1% next year in nominal terms, not adjusted for inflation. Due to this jump in tax revenues, the fiscal deficit for the next year is expected to come down to 6.4% of the GDP. Also, the government has planned to increase the capital expenditure in 2022-23 to ₹7.50 trillion against ₹6.03 trillion this year, a jump of around a fourth. This increase should help in creation of physical and other assets which will be beneficial in the years to come.

