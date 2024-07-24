This squeeze gets further accentuated by the introduction of an incentive framework as a prerequisite for accessing central financial resources. For example, the government is working on introducing a new, and shinier, Ease of Doing Business framework. The states will have to be critical partners in this endeavour. But the Centre has adopted a carrot-and-sticks approach, rather than adhere to the earlier promise of cooperative federalism: “…states will be incentivized for implementation of their Business Reforms Action Plans and digitalization."