Budget 2024 has laudable goals but misses a few tricks
Summary
- Plans for a new economic policy framework, reviewing the Income Tax Act and reducing stamp duty are noteworthy hits, but failing to provide meaningful income tax relief to individuals and extend concessional tax rates for manufacturing companies are big misses.
The Union budget 2024-25 was presented in Parliament by a coalition government. While it broadly signals ‘change with continuity’, it has some interesting dimensions beyond the numbers and the fiscal math. For one thing, there are references to reviews of certain key policy frameworks and other initiatives such as on foreign direct investment (FDI) and outward direct investment (ODI). Also, the budget is noteworthy not only for what it has done, but what it has missed as well.