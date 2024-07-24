Budget 2024 has laudable goals but misses a few tricks

Direct taxes

More broadly, the budget speech mentioned the government’s intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961. One hopes that such a review will also address substantive elements, such as the need to do away with outlier legislation, which is a serious deterrent to ease of doing business. (In this context, doing away with the so-called ‘angel tax’, which applied not only to startups but all private companies, is commendable). It is comforting that the government plans to conduct the review within six months, and one hopes that the right talent is roped in to make this a meaningful exercise.