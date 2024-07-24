Budget 2024 addresses India's immediate and long-term needs: Tata Capital CEO
Summary
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures to create jobs and simplify credit flow to medium and small enterprises through a credit guarantee scheme and a new assessment model.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented another balanced budget on Tuesday, one that addressed both the immediate and long-term needs of the country. Continuity and consistency have been two critical themes that have dominated policy making over the past decade and the finance minister delivered on both counts by looking to create jobs through pin-pointed schemes, and boost consumption by putting more money in the hands of taxpayers.