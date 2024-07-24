Budget 2024 presents a detailed, comprehensive road map for Viksit Bharat
Summary
- For the first time in the budget speech, we have seen announcements made to lay out an economic policy framework for next-generation reforms
As promised in the Interim Budget 2024-2025 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it was heartening to see the detailed and comprehensive road map for Viksit Bharat in the full budget. Overall, the Budget 2024 has been an inclusive one, listing out nine priority areas. In fact, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, FICCI’s four priority areas, namely manufacturing (Make in India), farm-led growth, women-led development and sustainability, closely mirror the thrust areas highlighted in the budget. These are areas for further growth and progress as we build a Viksit Bharat.