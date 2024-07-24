Budget 2024 presents a detailed, comprehensive road map for Viksit Bharat

Currently, only 11.4% of our workforce is in manufacturing. The service sector remains a major job creator along with the construction sector, driven by the government’s push for infrastructure. However, since construction jobs are largely informal and low-paying, there is a need for avenues for the labour force leaving agriculture. Unfortunately, the manufacturing sector employment creation has been subdued, as noted in the Economic Survey 2024, though it appears to have rebounded since 2021-22. According to UN population projections, India’s working-age population (15-59 years) will continue to grow until 2044. Indian economy needs to generate nearly 7.85 million jobs annually in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce. Prime Minister’s Package for Employment and Skilling announced in the budget, namely employment-linked incentives for first-timers, job creation in manufacturing and support to employers, will provide the much-needed impetus to absorb the growing labour force in manufacturing and MSMEs.