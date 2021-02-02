Budget offers no relief for farm sector in distress

The situation is no different for expenditure on rural development and employment generation schemes, which play an important role in reviving the rural economy going through a period of severe distress. With the growing importance of the rural non-farm sector, expenditure on rural development schemes on rural infrastructure and employment generation play an important role in reviving the rural economy. However, the story for most schemes of rural development is no different from the allocation and expenditure on agriculture. The budgeted expenditure on social pensions, which provide a paltry ₹200 per month (fixed in 2006) to the most vulnerable is the same as the BE of last year but lower than the RE of last year even though they have suffered the most due to the pandemic. Even the budget for the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is ₹73,000 crore, only 1.8% higher than the actual expenditure of 2019-20, not even covering for the increase in wages in MGNREGA by 11% last year alone. It is 52% lower than the RE of last year despite the fact that it continues to see unmet demand this year. For Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), the budgeted expenditure for 2021-22 is lower by ₹4,500 crore and marginally higher than the actual spending in 2019-20, not even enough to cover inflation between the two years.

