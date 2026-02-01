Renewables get tailwind as Budget focuses on finance, storage and scale

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech for 2026-27 mentions some key measures for bolstering India’s renewable energy sector.

The proposed restructuring of Power Finance Corporation and REC to achieve scale and efficiency is likely to result in a quantum jump in non-banking financial company (NBFC) lending to the renewable energy sector. This will help India meet its renewable energy (RE) target of 500 GW by 2030, which is likely to require investment of around US$ 400 billion. A major part of this investment will need to be funded through debt.

The extension of basic customs duty (BCD) exemption to capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for battery storage systems is timely, as it is critical to substantially enhance the utility-scale storage in the country.

The rising curtailment of RE in some regions is not only hurting the developers but the entire power sector. The Central Electricity Authority had earlier estimated the need for over 330 GWh of energy storage capacity by the end of this decade to support reliable integration of RE sources.

Import of sodium antimonate used for manufacture of solar glass will now be exempt from BCD (as against the existing 7.5% BCD), marginally lowering the cost of the final product.

The entire value of biogas will be excluded, while calculating central excise duty payable on biogas-blended CNG, giving a boost to biogas production.

The overall budgetary allocation to the ministry of new & renewable energy for FY27 has been hiked to ₹32,914 crore, as against the revised estimate of ₹25,301 crore for FY26. The major allocation is to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at ₹22,000 crore and PM KUSUM at ₹5,000 crore, showing the increasing success of these flagship schemes of the government.

The allocation to the National Green Hydrogen Mission remains at ₹600 crore, as the main component of the Mission budget is the incentives that will need to be disbursed only after the awarded electrolyser and green hydrogen production capacities become operational.

The Budget for 2025-26 had announced a National Manufacturing Mission, including the cleantech sector, with an outlay of ₹100 crore. The Budget documents do not indicate any substantive progress on operationalising the mission, which, though challenging, is crucial for enabling a resilient cleantech manufacturing sector that can face the world on merit.

However, overall, the budget will be quite positive for the country’s renewable energy sector.