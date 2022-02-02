Budget sets up digital pitch for India to bat on

So, what is missing in this budget? Given the pandemic’s impact on the country’s physical health, more aggressive investments or incentives for healthcare were expected. India can become the supplier to the world of vaccines and generics. Also, India has one of the lowest hospital infrastructures for its population. An imaginative approach of public-private partnership and PLI type of incentives for hospitals would fulfil the deep-seated void in our society. The other sector, one of the largest employers of blue-collared workers, i.e. the real estate sector, was missing in terms of suitable incentives, given that it is still to recover from the pandemic. Another longstanding demand of the Indian Diaspora has been to treat the OCI investments at par with the resident investors, thereby using the diaspora as an additional economic engine. Perhaps the FM could have given it due consideration.