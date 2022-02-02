Budget’s focus is on disciplined spending

A budget must balance income and expenditure, and the gap must be financed by borrowings. Here, we find ourselves more challenged. Fiscal consolidation in FY23 is lower than what the market was hoping for. The deficit is estimated at 6.4% for FY23 against a revised 6.9% for FY22. The good news is that the mathematics appears credible, but the size of the government borrowing programme was a negative surprise – the effective borrowing programme at ₹14.3 trillion is significantly higher than last year. This has caused the bond market to worry, with yields on the benchmark 10-year sovereign bond spiking higher by nearly 16 basis points. The budget is an annual exercise, but should follow a medium-term plan and minimize disruptions to citizens and businesses on account of frequent tax changes and fiddles. This stability in tax policies that we have witnessed recently is a very welcome development. The government has taken a calculated risk and gone for growth over fiscal consolidation. If we can execute as well as we have our covid-19 vaccine programme, then the upturn in growth may well prove to be self-sustaining and address the imbalances.

