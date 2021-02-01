Can India spend its way to a V-shaped recovery?

The equity market is happy for four main reasons. One, there was no major new tax — or an increase in tax rates — to meet the spending goal. Two, even as total outlay goes up by $5 billion, the capital expenditure part, which could create new orders and profit for India Inc., is projected to rise by $15 billion. Third, the finance minister’s promise of a bad bank to take away commercial lenders’ soured assets is giving the market hope that clogged-up credit will start to flow more freely. The government is also setting up a new “development" financial institution to meet the needs of the infrastructure sector. Finally, the decision to allow foreign insurers to boost their stakes in local joint ventures to 74% from 49% is a welcome reform.