Clear pivot towards growth bringing together pragmatism with realism

India has been conservative in its fiscal push for the last three quarters compared with other large economies, however, by targeting a central government fiscal deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY22, the government has shown a clear pivot towards growth. This focus is also apparent in the intent to return below 4.5% of GDP fiscal deficit target only by FY26, far above the previous target of 3% of GDP. Moreover, while expectations for FY22 deficit was between 5% and 5.5% of GDP, excluding off-budget expenses, by focusing on higher spend, especially on capex and infrastructure, and in recognizing otherwise off-budget spends on books , the impact and credibility of the budget has been boosted.

