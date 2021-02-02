Commentary in India limited to cash support to the vulnerable: TV Somanathan

Till September, most of the country was in lockdown in some form or the other. It is only after September, many of the work sites for capital works opened. So trying to force people to spend money at that time would have led to agencies simply releasing the money and it would have landed up in somebody’s bank account without being spent. We felt timing was important. The expenditure push should be timed after artificial health restrain on activities has ended. Now when you spend, it results in activities. Earlier, if we had spent, it may not have resulted in activities, but it would have worsened our fiscal position.