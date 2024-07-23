Debt, not deficit: Sitharaman hints at new fiscal mantra in Budget 2024 speech
Summary
- A changing global and domestic economic environment suggests the government’s fiscal focus is now shifting to debt rather than the annual deficit. Why does this matter? Read on to find more.
The Union Budget 2024-25 has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), the lowest in five years. More importantly, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is on track to reduce the deficit below 4.5% in 2025-26, as per its medium-term road map.