Debt, not deficit: Sitharaman hints at new fiscal mantra in Budget 2024 speech

The Union Budget 2024-25 has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), the lowest in five years. More importantly, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is on track to reduce the deficit below 4.5% in 2025-26, as per its medium-term road map.

The question now is what happens after the fiscal deficit has been cut to 4.5%?

So far, the assumption has broadly been that the deficit will continue to be lowered to 3.0% as mandated by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework.

Sitharaman has probably put an end to that notion in her budget speech on Tuesday. “From 2026-27 onwards, our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt will be on a declining path as percentage of GDP," she said.

To be sure, reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio is not a concept alien to India; the same FRBM framework calls on the central government to lower the general government debt-to-GDP ratio to 60% and the Centre’s own ratio to 40% by the end of 2024-25. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that path. The Medium-Term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement estimated that the central government will see its debt level decline only to 56.8% of GDP in 2024-25 from 58.1% last year.

According to a June 2024 paper by Sudipto Mundle and Manish Gupta of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, the net liabilities of the Centre and states is estimated at 80.5% of GDP as per the 2024-25 interim budget numbers.

No hostage to fiscal deficit

The finance minister’s comments seem to suggest that the budget exercise from now on will not be hostage to an annual fiscal deficit target. Finance Secretary TV Somanathan seemingly hinted at the same in the post-budget press briefing saying that while the government can’t disclose the level of fiscal deficit that would lead to a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio every year going ahead, “I can tell you that it is most likely to be a figure not above 4.5% (of GDP)."

This should provide plenty of flexibility to the government—reducing the fiscal deficit gets increasingly difficult at lower levels. This is illustrated by how rapidly the deficit was cut by 250 basis points to 6.7% in 2021-22 from 9.2% the previous year but only by 30 basis points in 2022-23 to 6.4%. Without the pressure to consistently lower the fiscal deficit by 20-30 basis points every year, the government can continue to focus on capital expenditure and try and tackle issues such as climate change, the level of expenditure related to which is highly uncertain.

The debt problem

Why is a high level of government debt an issue? For one, a large portion of the government’s revenues must be spent on servicing the debt, which reduces the resources available for developmental heads. Moreover, a high debt-to-GDP ratio leaves little fiscal room to deal with shocks and crises—economic or otherwise—which are seemingly becoming more frequent. Finally, financing this debt requires the government to borrow from the market, which reduces the private sector’s access to funds.

Somanathan’s comments perhaps can even be construed as suggesting that 4.5% is the new 3.0% as far as an acceptable level of fiscal deficit is concerned. For a fast-growing economy such as India, a sustainable level of deficit is “much more" than 3.0% and probably lower than 4.5%, according to the finance secretary. Whatever that level may be, the bottomline is that public debt must be reduced—something global ratings agencies and academics have highlighted for long.

The problem, though, is that it has become increasingly difficult to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. According to a 2022 paper by economists Piyali Das and Chetan Ghate, the role of inflation in lowering public debt has begun to weaken following the adoption of the flexible inflation targeting framework by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014. More worryingly, some economists think the debt-to-GDP ratio for the Centre and states combined may not fall by much in the next five years.

According to a July 2023 analysis by Barry Eichengreen, Poonam Gupta, and Ayesha Ahmed of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, India can lower its debt-to-GDP ratio to 70% by raising additional receipts, continuing to push the capex pedal that would increase GDP and revenues, and limiting contingent liabilities.

“But imagining sharp changes along these lines borders on wishful thinking," the trio warned.

Clearly, the level of debt is the government’s new target. And it may even be higher than 40% of GDP for the Centre, with Somanathan labelling the figure a "historical relic" earlier this year in February 2024. It will not be surprising if the reworking of the fiscal framework results in major changes to the debt targets that have been embedded in our thinking.