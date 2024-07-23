No hostage to fiscal deficit

The finance minister’s comments seem to suggest that the budget exercise from now on will not be hostage to an annual fiscal deficit target. Finance Secretary TV Somanathan seemingly hinted at the same in the post-budget press briefing saying that while the government can’t disclose the level of fiscal deficit that would lead to a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio every year going ahead, “I can tell you that it is most likely to be a figure not above 4.5% (of GDP)."