Detractors will whine but this is a spectacular budget

Despite a record of zero defaults, it routinely gets a lower rating than countries that have a history of several defaults. Furthermore, India is very different from its east and south East Asian peers in that it has almost always run a current account deficit, and yet it has had a positive balance of payments. The shortage of dollars on its current account is more than made up by the confidence of foreign investors, who have been happily investing through the foreign direct investment route or through stock markets for the past three decades. Today, India has among the top four piles of foreign exchange in the world. If rating agencies are so downbeat on India, what explains the confidence of these dollar investors? That chapter in the Economic Survey exhorts policymakers to ignore the rating agency sourpusses, and recalls the poem of Rabindranath Tagore, to boldly go where the mind is without fear. Not quite what the old poet thought, but finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to go boldly and fearlessly into the land of fiscal mega expansion. One cannot call it adventurism, because in these pandemic times, most of India’s peers have debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratios exceeding 100%, much higher than India’s. Also, the world is awash with liquidity and most Western nations have negative interest rates on their sovereign bonds. Sovereign wealth funds as well as rich-country pension funds are eager for higher returns. What better place to do so than in India, which has a young demographic profile and high growth potential? The finance ministers’ landmark budget makes it easy for such foreign funds to come into India and fund its burgeoning infrastructure needs.

