Economic Survey gives no clear answers on several issues

Fifth, the Report suggests strong counter-cyclical policies and this will be keenly watched on 1 February. The Budget has to walk on the tight rope trying to balance the fiscal deficit target with the revenue and borrowing that can be had during the year. While a fiscal expansionary policy is appropriate, it was not used in FY21 when it was needed the most. Therefore, expecting the government to do so this time may be bordering on optimism. Besides the Survey rightly point out that there is need to also spend on health – increase the expense to 2.5-3% of GDP over time and FY22 will be critical. There is also need for poverty alleviation schemes which will come as the Kisan cash transfer and NREGA. Going beyond these programmes may not be possible due to non-availability of financial bandwidth. The Bare Necessities Index has improved over the years according to the Survey and the goal must be to take it further. Hence the point made here can be taken as a recommendation and not something that will be fully adhered to.