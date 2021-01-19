Enable private participation in broader efforts to revive growth

Global concern over ensuring smooth food supplies has never been as acute in recent history as during the pandemic. Recent measures taken by the government to reform the farmgate infrastructure are showing results. Contract enforcement has improved, food arrival at mandis is picking up, and the market has been widened. The adoption of digital technology by farmers has increased. A unified market in agricultural products is expected to give a major thrust to allied activities and exports. Agriculture’s good performance has added ₹87,000 crore to GDP in the first half, and could partially offset the negative output gap.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}