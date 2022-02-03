Fireballs juggled well; brickwork laid for growth

If growth comes back riding on spending prowess, the nominal GDP projection may be an underestimate, thus providing additional spending room. Consider this: the story of the rise in household debt during the pandemic turned on its head with the National Statistical Office (NSO) data of 31 January. While total gross financial savings jumped by ₹7.1 trillion in FY21 (highest ever), total financial liabilities rose by only ₹18,669 crore. In the previous two fiscals, the cumulative gross financial savings rose by ₹8.5 trillion, while during the same period, financial liabilities increased by only ₹34,000 crore. The estimated household debt has now declined from 37.3% in FY21 to 34% in the first quarter of FY22 with the rise in GDP. The borrowings for FY23, however, are on the higher side. Gross market borrowing through dated securities has been budgeted at ₹14.95 trillion, and taking repayments of ₹3.1 trillion (adjusted for ₹64,000 crore switch announced recently), net market borrowing stands at ₹11.8 trillion (71% of fiscal deficit). This is much higher than historical trends and could pressure the bond market. At this level of net market borrowings, banks and insurance firms need to take an investment of close to ₹ 7.3 trillion. Even after such, RBI may still have to do an open market operation of ₹2 trillion to absorb the papers.