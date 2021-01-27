Fix inverted tariff structures to boost industrial growth in India

A well known result in economics, referred to as the Lerner Symmetry Theorem, states that import tariffs generally act as a tax on exports. In other words, a tariff on imports disincentivizes exports, just the way a direct tax on exports does. Indeed, exports of goods and services as a percentage of India’s GDP decreased from a peak of 25% in 2012 to 18.6% in 2019. This is a clear reversal of the trends observed during the first two decades of economic reforms. It is important to note that the decline of India’s export openness since 2012 was not a compulsion imposed by conditions prevailing in the rest of the world; the ratio of world trade to GDP remained unchanged at around 30% after 2012. During 2000-2011, India’s exports recorded high annual growth rates of 21% and 24%, respectively, for goods and services. However, exports of goods completely stagnated—with an annual growth rate of almost 0%—during 2012-2019, while the growth rate of services exports declined to 5.9%. The latest available data shows that exports of goods and services declined by 15.7% and 8.1%, respectively, during April-December 2020. For imports, the pace of decline was faster, with falls of 29.1% and 14%, respectively, for goods and services.

