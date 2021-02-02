FM delivers what we craved for

The economic data points to an incipient recovery but there is uncertainty as the recovery is unequal. Profits of the corporate sector surprised positively in the quarter ended September 2020 and early data suggests that the surprise is likely to continue. But given the unequal recovery there was a clear need to demonstrate a pro-growth fiscal stance and not do anything to dampen sentiments. By largely staying on-hold on taxes and pushing a fiscal impulse via significantly higher capital expenditure the budget does exactly that. A targeted attempt to put money into the hands of those still in pain was called for but perhaps the targeting mechanism is absent. Make no mistake - the signalling impact of a 6.8% fiscal deficit for FY22 is that the government is not going to choose fiscal prudence over economic growth at this point. These actions provide confidence to the economy.

