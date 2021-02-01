FM presses the right buttons with focus on health, PSU sales and banking

Due to various policy measures and moratorium, the banks still have not witnessed the full play out of the non-performing assets that covid-19 pandemic may have caused. It is quite likely that with the moratorium period and restructuring window closing the balance sheets of banks will witness a rise in delinquency in the coming months. Therefore, the announcement of recapitalization of the public sector banks (PSB) to the tune of Rs20,000 crore will be helpful in creating buffers/meeting capital adequacy norms of the PSBs. This will ensure the credit flow in the economy. Given the size of stressed assets in the banking sector, the creation of a government-owned asset reconstruction company/asset management company had been a long-standing demand, and the FY22 budget has fulfilled the same.