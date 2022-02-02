Focus on capex will boost job opportunities

If you invest ₹100 as capital expenditure ₹245 will be added to the economy. However, if you invest ₹100 as revenue expenditure, only ₹98 will come back in the economy. The capital expenditure allocation done for FY23 is the highest ever. It is 35% higher than last year. It must be noted that last year’s capital expenditure was also 35% higher than the previous year. So, the government is focusing primarily on infrastructure, through PM Gati Shakti’s seven engines of growth. It is crucial for the growth of the country. Be it Nal Jal Yogna or PM Awas Yojan, they will create jobs, be it at the lower level—all of them have a multiplier effect on the economy.