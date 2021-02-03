For individual taxpayers, no big relief in budget

Another relief is for senior citizens, aged 75 years or more, who will not have to file their income tax returns under certain circumstances. They should only receive income by way of pension and bank interest, and that too, the bank interest has to be from the same bank in which they receive their pension. Besides, the bank has also to be specified by the government for this purpose. The bank will deduct the full tax payable, obviating the need to file the tax return. This benefit may be restricted to only a very few cases, as most senior citizens have deposits in multiple banks, to ensure safety and liquidity. The benefit will not be available if the senior citizen has income from mutual funds, dividends, rentals or capital gains, howsoever small such income may be.