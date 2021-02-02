Govt is correct to shed conservative fiscal strategy

The paradox of 2020 lies in the fact that it brought us together while keeping us apart. As the adage says, “change is the only constant", changing scenario from a virtual world to the gradual opening, getting back to normalcy has been at the centre stage. With all this, the priorities of people and economy at large, have aligned and re-aligned again to adapt to the evolving scenario. The backdrop for setting the budget got tougher. The need to run a counter cyclical fiscal measure was stronger than before. On the other hand, rising deficit and debt made the decision even more challenging. The government has justifiably shed its conservative fiscal strategy and sided with counter-cyclical measures to support growth.