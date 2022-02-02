Green, digital blueprint for the 100-year mark

The proposal to introduce a Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood – the DESH-Stack e-portal will bring in the much-needed online training and skilling of MSMEs, as well as help find relevant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. This will help in upskilling and training kirana and small retail players, especially in Tier II-III and rural areas. Furthermore, in this age of startups, this segment needs a lot of impetus. The tax concession period extended by a year for startups along with the reduction in surcharge for startups from 28.5% to 23% will provide the requisite stimulus to the startup ecosystem and encourage entrepreneurship. The reduction of 25,000 compliances and repeal of 1,486 union laws in recent years reiterates the government’s maximum governance and trust. Along with this, expanding the scope of the single-window portal, PARIVESH, for all green clearances will also enhances the ease of doing business significantly.